Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 132,240 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,240 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $109.76 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.73 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $468,281.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,237 shares of company stock worth $6,485,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

