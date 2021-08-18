ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,500 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 735,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 508.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance alerts:

Shares of ZZHGF stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.29. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products, covering accident insurance, bond insurance, health insurance, liability insurance, credit insurance, cargo insurance, and household property insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Insurance, Technology and Others.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.