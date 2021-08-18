ZEON Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $85.55 million and $387,154.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00057662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.14 or 0.00854416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00048142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00100874 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.