Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Standex International (NYSE:SXI) to “Buy”

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $106.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Standex International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE SXI opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. Standex International has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.12.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Standex International will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Standex International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 109,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

