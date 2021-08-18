Zacks Investment Research Lowers Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to Sell

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turkcell is the leading provider of mobile communications services in Turkey. “

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TKC stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.