Zacks Investment Research Lowers Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) to Strong Sell

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $200,900.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,757 shares of company stock valued at $593,341. 19.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

