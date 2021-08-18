Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LAND. Berenberg Bank cut Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.70.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $740.88 million, a PE ratio of -69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 87,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 4.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

