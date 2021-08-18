Zacks Investment Research Lowers Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) to Hold

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

CODX stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,806. The firm has a market cap of $316.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -3.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 47.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $924,089.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 90,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

