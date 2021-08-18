Zacks Investment Research Lowers Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ ALTM opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63. Altus Midstream has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $72.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 3.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 284.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

