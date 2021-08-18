Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) to Sell

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vincerx Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics. Vincerx Pharma Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of VINC opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.03 million and a PE ratio of -6.04. Vincerx Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vincerx Pharma news, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom C. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 205,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,466.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vincerx Pharma (VINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.