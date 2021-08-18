Zacks Investment Research Downgrades China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) to Hold

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Separately, Greenridge Global raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $3.66 on Monday. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $112.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. Analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 23.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

