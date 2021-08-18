Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Sell

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of BEEM stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,210. The company has a market cap of $191.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81. Beam Global has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 91.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $702,925 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 284.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 401,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Beam Global by 4,755.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 266,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Beam Global during the first quarter valued at $5,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 105,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 80,530 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

