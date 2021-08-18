Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to Post $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.13. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

WAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,278 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $88.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,647. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

