Zacks: Brokerages Expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will post $110.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.75 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year sales of $444.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $443.30 million to $445.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $538.68 million, with estimates ranging from $537.60 million to $539.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Payoneer Global.

PAYO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. 37,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,491. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

