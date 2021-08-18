Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.49. Horizon Bancorp reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 88,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,017,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $513,000. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

HBNC opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a market cap of $784.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.