Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.70 million, a PE ratio of -99.88 and a beta of 1.76. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

