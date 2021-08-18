Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Brokerages expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Fortive stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,980. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Fortive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

