Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 7.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

AMSWA stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. American Software has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $735.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

In other American Software news, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $741,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in American Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 22,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Software by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

