Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Post $0.07 EPS

Analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.25. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings per share of ($3.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.66) EPS.

RRGB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

RRGB stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $348.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.94.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

