Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Post $3.19 EPS

Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will announce earnings of $3.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings of $2.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $13.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

Shares of LHX opened at $233.88 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

