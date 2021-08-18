Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Post $0.71 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 36.9% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 366,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 98,802 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 103,787.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 570.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.01. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

