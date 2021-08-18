Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Post $2.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Callon Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.38 to $12.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%.

CPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $28.88 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

