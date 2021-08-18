Zacks: Analysts Expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to post sales of $31.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $34.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.00 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $213.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Adams acquired 9,544 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $110,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Eccher acquired 8,789 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,425.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,603 shares of company stock worth $432,990. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 171,250 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 101,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 244,619 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,061,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 38.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 205,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSBC remained flat at $$12.00 during trading hours on Friday. 3,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $344.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

