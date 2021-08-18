Zacks: Analysts Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report earnings per share of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $8.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Shares of ITW traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,039. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.44. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $29,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

