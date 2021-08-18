Zacks: Analysts Expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $2.11. Herc posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Herc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $152,209,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Herc during the second quarter worth about $93,473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Herc by 2,797.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,173,000 after acquiring an additional 716,262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Herc by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,530,000 after purchasing an additional 695,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Herc by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.22. 1,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,924. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.10. Herc has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $135.63.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

