Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Announce Earnings of $3.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report earnings of $3.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.10. Signature Bank posted earnings of $2.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $14.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.14 to $14.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.11 to $17.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 21.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $246.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.21. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $268.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

