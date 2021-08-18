Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to Post $1.13 EPS

Equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $0.80. MicroStrategy posted earnings of $2.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MicroStrategy.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $501.56.

Shares of MSTR traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $668.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,178. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $620.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00.

In other MicroStrategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.42, for a total transaction of $7,334,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,334,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,427,185 in the last ninety days. 25.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

