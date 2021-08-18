Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs Sells 1,469 Shares

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David W. Gibbs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $134.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.15. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $135.39. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 740,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,220,000 after buying an additional 77,687 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,109,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 330.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

