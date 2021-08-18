Yiren Digital (YRD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $167.89 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.

Shares of YRD opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.50. Yiren Digital has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yiren Digital stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

