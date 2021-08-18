YF Link (YFL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $524,613.00

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. YF Link has a market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $524,613.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can now be bought for $128.46 or 0.00284147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00057049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.60 or 0.00852906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00048264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00100593 BTC.

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

