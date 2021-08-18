YENTEN Reaches Market Cap of $97,819.82 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. YENTEN has a total market cap of $97,819.82 and $392.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,931.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.57 or 0.06740385 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.93 or 0.01417542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.48 or 0.00372733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00140114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.03 or 0.00563141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.39 or 0.00348067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.06 or 0.00313946 BTC.

About YENTEN

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

