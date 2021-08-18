Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Up 6.8%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) was up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 33,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,827,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Several analysts have commented on YSG shares. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2.10.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.47 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Yatsen by 422.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Yatsen by 2,735.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen during the second quarter worth $113,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Yatsen during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen during the second quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

