Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 68,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Xylem by 105.9% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 60.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 13.5% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 65,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Xylem by 6.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XYL traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $130.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.01. Xylem has a 12-month low of $78.40 and a 12-month high of $132.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

