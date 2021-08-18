Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.80. 91,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 107,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

