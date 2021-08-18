Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $109.48. The stock had a trading volume of 210,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,602. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.97. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.