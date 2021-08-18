Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Price Hits $150.61 on Major Exchanges

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market capitalization of $875,122.00 and approximately $5,253.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for $150.61 or 0.00331949 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00057474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.61 or 0.00845464 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00159989 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,867 coins and its circulating supply is 5,810 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.