WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on WNS shares. Cowen raised their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

WNS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.25. The stock had a trading volume of 97,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $84.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.54.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in WNS by 288.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in WNS by 44.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the first quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WNS by 51.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

