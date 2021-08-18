Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD) Short Interest Update

Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wizard Brands stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Wizard Brands has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.36.

Wizard Brands (OTCMKTS:WIZD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

Wizard Brands, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

