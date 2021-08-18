Wise (LON:WISE) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wise (LON:WISE) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Wise in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 895 ($11.69) target price on the stock.

WISE traded up GBX 12.16 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,002.16 ($13.09). The company had a trading volume of 927,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,266. The company has a market cap of £9.97 billion and a PE ratio of 6.34. Wise has a 52 week low of GBX 796 ($10.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,048.28 ($13.70).

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 199,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.54), for a total transaction of £1,919,904 ($2,508,366.87).

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

