WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,973 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of WisdomTree Investments worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

WETF opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $917.00 million, a PE ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WETF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

