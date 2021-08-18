Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.01

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 44787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

WIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.16.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 87.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

