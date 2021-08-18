Wings (WINGS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,716.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. Wings has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $24,716.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can now be bought for $0.0477 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00056613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.12 or 0.00839276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00046609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00100629 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

