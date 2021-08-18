Wing Market Cap Tops $41.26 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for $22.12 or 0.00048807 BTC on major exchanges. Wing has a market capitalization of $41.26 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wing has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00053004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00127601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00149956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,216.48 or 0.99778080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.39 or 0.00885727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.46 or 0.06797574 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,990,279 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,279 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

