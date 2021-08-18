William Bondurant Sells 22,781 Shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $38,955.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CSLT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,073. The firm has a market cap of $277.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.84. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Castlight Health by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,132,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 618,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

CSLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

