William Blair Comments on CACI International Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CACI International in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $18.67 per share for the year.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CACI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.88.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $260.02 on Monday. CACI International has a 52-week low of $198.46 and a 52-week high of $270.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 24,632.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,508,000 after acquiring an additional 415,795 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth about $22,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,742,000 after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

