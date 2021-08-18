William Blair Comments on BTRS Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BTRS in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). William Blair also issued estimates for BTRS’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BTRS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $10.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93. BTRS has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.32.

In other BTRS news, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,438.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,710,395 shares of company stock worth $43,542,253 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.