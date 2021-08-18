Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 760.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,681 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,889,000 after purchasing an additional 968,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 584,203 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS opened at $206.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.16. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $207.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

