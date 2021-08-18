Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 920 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,495,000 after purchasing an additional 497,311 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,389,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 420.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,805,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 669,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,455,000 after purchasing an additional 278,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 780,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 248,248 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK stock opened at $114.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.98. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.