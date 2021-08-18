Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,198 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.77. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.