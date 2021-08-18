Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 366,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 489.9% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $62.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

